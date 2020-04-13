Indian couple takes up a special DIY-project in self isolation

Highlights Sydney couple spends their time in self-isolation in the most constructive manner.

Over three weekends they built a beautiful charpoy.

It was built for nostalgic memories of India and to involve the whole family.

An Indian couple, Amin and Nazim Mansuri took up a DIY (do-it-yourself) project and has built a charpoy (Indian-style webbed bed).





Many people are utilising this stay-at-home time honing their skills in cooking, painting or music.





The couple wanted to do the same.





Without any social gatherings and with loads of time on hand, the couple decided to take up a DIY-project that they could do together as a family.





Amin Mansuri who is an Engineer and IT Project Manager said, "I've never worked with woodwork before, in fact never even held a tool in my hand before, but wanted to use this time in an activity that would involve my whole family."





He began with reading and watching youtube videos on the building of this kind of bed.





"Finally, my wife pushed me and asked me to get on with constructing it, besides just reading about it," Mr Mansuri adds with a chuckle.





Being an IT Project Manager, Amin Mansuri currently works from home five days a week.





Over three weekends, he researched, planned and finished his project of building the bed.





"I am so surprised and proud of the finished product", he adds.





"Working on woodwork is really enjoyable, calming and something that requires a lot of patience, but it has all been worth the while."





Nazim Mansuri also chipped in in the bed-building project.





"I helped with the webbing, and also a bit with the woodwork," she reveals.





The webbing was purchased online, they said.





Once Nazim put the photos on her Facebook, she got thousands of likes and a lot of praise.





So much so that people started asking the couple, if they would take orders.





"Currently, we have no such plans," Nazim chimes in.





"We made this purely for nostalgic memories of the land of our birth and to work on something that the whole family could be involved in," Mr Mansuri told SBS Hindi.





