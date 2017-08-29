Alsi Ke Modak for Ganeshotsav

ALSI MODAK











Cooking time 30 minutes. Makes 10 to 15 pieces.











Ingredients for the dough:





·2 cups Flax seeds (Alsi seeds)- ground to a powder





·2 cups Atta flour (whole meal flour)





·50 grams Gond





·1 cup Ghee





·½ tsp Ilachi powder





·4 tabs sugar





·4 tabs of mixed nuts coarsely ground





·1 tabs almonds - coarsely ground for garnishing











Method











Heat 1 tsp of Ghee and fry Gond. Cool it and grind it to a powder. Keep aside.











Heat the ¼ cup of Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the ground Alsi powder and cook on low heat. Remove from heat and keep aside to cool.











Heat the rest of the Ghee in another non-stick pan. Add the Atta flour and cook on low heat. When the Atta flour turns to light brown colour, remove from heat. Add all the ingredients and cooked items together and mix well. Divide the mixture in 10 to 15 equal parts. Shape each part like a Modak. Garnish on outside with coarsely ground almonds.



















