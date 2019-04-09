SBS Hindi

'Ambedkar is equally relevant to Australian society'

Published 9 April 2019 at 2:20pm, updated 9 April 2019 at 4:59pm
By Vivek Kumar
Australian thinkers are discussing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's thoughts to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Many believe Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's works and thoughts are more relevant to the Indian social scenario for the caste system in particular. Many Australian scholars, on the other hand, debunk this idea and present Ambedkar as a global thinker equally relevant to Australian society.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, some of the best minds among Australian academicians are coming together in the Australian National University this month.

Dr Ajay Niranjane of Ambedkar International Mission says Ambedkar's philosophy is relevant to every society in the world.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Australia
"He is seen as a Dalit leader, but his works on gender equality and social equity are significant. For instance, his works in the field of law, his speeches and writings prove that his vision is relevant to every society. Australian multiculturalism can be discussed in the light of Dr Ambedkar's thoughts. What Australia is facing on the front of social justice for the aboriginals or migrants or the women for that matter, can be studied in the light of Dr Ambedkar's vision as he had explained these things."

A biotechnologist from Canberra, Dr Niranjani says Ambedkar is very popular among Australia academia.

"Many people are studying the works of Dr Ambedkar in Australia. People like Prof Robin Jeffrey and Dr Peter Friedlander have studied and written Dr Ambedkar's work," says Dr Niranjani adding that many more are expressing their interest in the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar.

Ambedkar International Mission is hosting a panel discussion in the Australian National University on 20 April 2019 where many well-known academics from Australia's leading universities are presenting their thoughts. The names include Dr Meera Asher (Australian National University), A/Prof. Peter Friedlander (Australian National University), Professor Robin Jeffrey (University of Melbourne), Dr Dolly Kikon (University of Melbourne) and  Professor Assa Doron (ANU) among others.

