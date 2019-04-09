'Ambedkar is equally relevant to Australian society'

Many believe Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's works and thoughts are more relevant to the Indian social scenario for the caste system in particular. Many Australian scholars, on the other hand, debunk this idea and present Ambedkar as a global thinker equally relevant to Australian society.





To celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, some of the best minds among Australian academicians are coming together in the Australian National University this month.





Dr Ajay Niranjane of Ambedkar International Mission says Ambedkar's philosophy is relevant to every society in the world.





"He is seen as a Dalit leader, but his works on gender equality and social equity are significant. For instance, his works in the field of law, his speeches and writings prove that his vision is relevant to every society. Australian multiculturalism can be discussed in the light of Dr Ambedkar's thoughts. What Australia is facing on the front of social justice for the aboriginals or migrants or the women for that matter, can be studied in the light of Dr Ambedkar's vision as he had explained these things."





A biotechnologist from Canberra, Dr Niranjani says Ambedkar is very popular among Australia academia.





"Many people are studying the works of Dr Ambedkar in Australia. People like Prof Robin Jeffrey and Dr Peter Friedlander have studied and written Dr Ambedkar's work," says Dr Niranjani adding that many more are expressing their interest in the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar.



