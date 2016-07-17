SBS Hindi

Amit Dasgupta - Inaugural India Country Director

Amit Dasgupta

Amit Dasgupta Source: Supplied by UNSW

Published 17 July 2016 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

UNSW has appointed distinguished former Indian diplomat, author and educator Amit Dasgupta as its inaugural India Country Director.Mr Dasgupta talks to Kumud Merani about his role and plans to strengthen and deepen UNSWs ties with India across education, knowledge exchange and research.

Available in other languages
