An Australian stars as a Bollywood stuntman

Todd Sampson

Todd Sampson Source: YouTube

Published 1 November 2016 at 10:21am, updated 1 November 2016 at 11:06am
By Amit Sarwal
Australian Todd Sampson would be seen performing extreme Bollywood stunts including fight, fall and fire.

Australian Todd Sampson would tackle some of the biggest challenges of life using science as his guide.

Channel Ten’s new series “Body Hack” blends adventure with science as Sampson uncovers how people survive in extreme conditions.

Todd Sampson
Todd Sampson Source: Twitter - Todd Sampson


In the six-part documentary series, Sampson is seen training with the French Foreign Legion, climbing with Himalayan Sherpas at extreme altitude, taking on a professional MMA fighter in a cage fight, and free diving in Borneo.

Todd Sampson
Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson


Here, Sampson would also be seen performing Bollywood stunts including fight, fall and fire.

Todd Sampson
Todd Sampson Source: YouTube


Bollywood stuntman is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

Sampson spent some time in Mumbai with Indian-Australian producer Anupam Sharma and his team training with the best Bollywood stunt masters.

Todd Sampson
Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson


In addition, Anupam also made a three minutes 1970s style Bollywood film starring Sampson.

“Viewers would be able to see all that Todd Sampson learnt in Mumbai in just three minutes,” says Anupam.

Todd Sampson
Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson


To know more about the Bollywood stuntman challenge, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Anupam Sharma.

Anupam Sharma
Anupam Sharma Source: Anupam Sharma


WATCH VIDEO:

 


(Source: Ten Insider)

