An Australian stars as a Bollywood stuntman

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Australian Todd Sampson would tackle some of the biggest challenges of life using science as his guide.





Channel Ten’s new series “Body Hack” blends adventure with science as Sampson uncovers how people survive in extreme conditions.





Todd Sampson Source: Twitter - Todd Sampson





In the six-part documentary series, Sampson is seen training with the French Foreign Legion, climbing with Himalayan Sherpas at extreme altitude, taking on a professional MMA fighter in a cage fight, and free diving in Borneo.





Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson





Here, Sampson would also be seen performing Bollywood stunts including fight, fall and fire.





Todd Sampson Source: YouTube





Bollywood stuntman is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.





Sampson spent some time in Mumbai with Indian-Australian producer Anupam Sharma and his team training with the best Bollywood stunt masters.





Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson





In addition, Anupam also made a three minutes 1970s style Bollywood film starring Sampson.





“Viewers would be able to see all that Todd Sampson learnt in Mumbai in just three minutes,” says Anupam.





Todd Sampson Source: Todd Sampson





To know more about the Bollywood stuntman challenge, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Anupam Sharma.





Anupam Sharma Source: Anupam Sharma





WATCH VIDEO:









