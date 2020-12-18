An Indian Australian young magician to perform for a global audience

Earlier this year, Saksham Sharma had planned an International tour but like many other artists, he too had to change his plans for the show due to Covid 19.





Highlights:





Saksham first performed at the age of 16 at Sydney Fringe Festival

He appeared on the show - Australia’s Got Talent.

One of his TikTok videos had become an overnight sensation with 100 million views

He is presenting an online show 'Saksham Magical Madness' – a show of illusions and dance. Since it's not a traditional stage show with a live audience, he told SBS Hindi that he plans to have the audience's participation through the screen.





I will have people’s faces come on screen. I will read the audience's mind through the screen, do magic on them. The show will also have a magical dance performance.

Saksham Sharma performing a magic Show Source: Sirmai arts





He was 12 years old when his mother introduced him to the world of magic.





She performed a trick on him that kept him amused.





Mum had one handkerchief in her hands and made it disappear.

The trick made him curious to know how it was done. When his mother showed the trick, he was fascinated with this art and wanted to know more about the world of magic.





Saksham Sharma on 'Australia Got Talent' show Source: Sirmai arts





A school talent show was his first opportunity to perform. One stage performance led to another and at the age of 16, he performed in Sydney Fringe Festival.





Subsequently, he appeared on Studio 10, Nickelodeon, SBS, and Australia's Got Talent. His Tiktok videos too are popular.



