Anupam Sharma on new Indo-Australian film projects

Two new Australian feature films - Sydney-based thriller 'Honour' - the first Australian film to be fully funded by Indian private investment - and the documentary 'Bollywood Downunder', were announced recently at a gala function held in Mumbai, to launch the 2018 Asia International Engagement Program, an initiative of The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).





Addressing the gathering, NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said “I also take this opportunity to thank Anupam and everybody who invests and collaborates from the Indian community in the film industry in New South Wales.”





'Honour' will examine the issue of dowry deaths and domestic violence within the newly arrived Indian bride community in Australia. Both the films will be produced by Sydney’s Fox Studios and Films & Casting Temple, renowned for its trademark diversity on both sides of the camera.





Anupam Sharma will be directing the films and he spoke about them to SBS Hindi.





