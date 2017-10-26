Are Computer savvy Indian Australian Youth shunning online shopping, preferring the real thing?

Young Indian Australian consumer, Smriti Chopra, is in the majority of under 21-year olds who prefer to visit 'bricks and mortar' shops, rather than online stores.





More than half of Generation Z consumers prefer to do their shopping this way, rather than online, according to a newly released Commonwealth Bank report.





Despite growing up during the online shopping boom, this generation has a stronger preference for physical retail stores -- than even their Generation X and Y counterparts that preceded them.





Dr Michal Carrington has a PhD in marketing and says so-called "omni-channel-retailing" is the future of retail.





"'Omni-channel' offer is one where you're across a lot of retail channels. So it's digital.. It’s mobile.. it's online but it's also pop-up stores perhaps, really big department stores to mid-size stores. You've got all of those within your portfolio. But you take the extra step with omni-channel retailing to make sure they're all integrated in together.





People aged 22 to 35 still make up the highest proportion of online shoppers but future online growth is expected to be driven by older generations.





Smriti also says the convenience of online shopping becomes a big drawcard for older shoppers but younger generation want to actually see and feel the product before buying





These are those who make the best of both retail worlds.





The study found one-in-four shoppers employ the tactic of "trying on" in-store then buying online.



