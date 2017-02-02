Are foreign donations to Australian political parties good?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has revealed he donated $1.75-million to the Liberal Party in the lead-up to the July 2016 federal election.





It comes after the release of the Australian Electoral Commission’s annual political donations disclosures.





Malcolm Turnbull had previously refused to confirm he contributed to the Liberals’ campaign.





In his first address of the year at the National Press Club in Canberra (wed) the Prime Minister outlined his government's agenda for 2017.





Malcolm Turnbull listed electricity prices and energy security as defining issues for the political year ahead.





Already-promised business tax cuts were mentioned, as was education.





Mr Turnbull also called for transparency around political donations and reform of parliamentary expenses claims.





"The more timely any matter of public importance, any public information that can be disclosed more promptly, or as close to real time as possible, should be."





Mr Turnbull's own attitude to transparency has been questioned amid rumours he made a pre-election donation to the Liberal Party that wasn’t listed in the annual political disclosures from the Australian Electoral Commission.





It suggested the prime minister may have donated to the party in the final days of the 2015-16 financial year, and under the current rules the amount wasn’t expected to be publicly released until February 2018.





Mr Turnbull was again asked by reporters on Wednesday (feb 1) if he provided any financial support.





"My donations to the Liberal Party have been regular and generous, and I'd encourage others to do the same, and they've always been disclosed in accordance with the law."

















The prime minister used an interview on the A-B-C to reveal that he had donated $1.75-million to the Liberal Party during the campaign.





Speaking earlier, the opposition leader Bill Shorten said Mr Turnbull shouldn’t hold back such information.





"If I was prime minister I wouldn't wait 510 or 570 days to be upfront with the Australian people. It's up to Mr Turnbull when he chooses to reveal how much he donated but it sounds tricky, it looks shifty."





The Electoral Commission disclosures reveal that during the last financial year the federal Liberal Party received around $14.7-million in political donations.





This includes individual payments from former Cabinet minister Ian Macfarlane, Education Minister Simon Birmingham and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's local electorate organisation.





Mining magnate Paul Marks gave over $1-million to the Liberals and they also got most of the $850-thousand contribution from Pratt Holdings, the company linked to packaging giant Visy Industries.





By comparison, Labor received more than $10.3-million.





The party's biggest single donor was the Health Services Union, donating to the New South Wales branch.





But the political donations came from overseas as well.





Chinese billionaire Chau Chak Wing's companies gave $860-thousand - mostly to the Liberals, but also to Labor.





Hong Kong Kingson Investment Ltd pledged $150-thousand to Labor and $710-thousand to the Liberal Party.





Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addressed the issue.





"Overseas events, as well as those here in Australia, have shown us that the Australian people must be confident that our electoral process is free from foreign intervention or interference."





Labor leader Bill Shorten appeared to share the prime minister's sentiment.





"We don't want foreign donations or foreign inspired donations distorting Australian politics."





Composite image of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP





Both major parties now appear to support banning foreign political donations, but there's no agreement when it comes to the minimum threshold for disclosing domestic gifts.





The government and the opposition are waiting for a parliamentary committee to advise on regulation.



