Are Indian IT companies acting as migration agents?

Recently, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said things against outsourcing of jobs to developing countries such as India and China.





Trump told his supporters - "They are taking our jobs. China is taking our jobs. Japan is taking our jobs. India is taking our jobs. It is not going to happen anymore, folks."





Trump’s statement got a big endorsement from N.R. Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys.





Infosys Chairman N. R. Narayan Murthy Source: Getty Images





According to reports, Narayana Murthy told delegates at Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad that the Indian software industry has been acting as 'immigration agents' for its employees.





He further added that "My belief was that a corporation that has global aspiration has to be fair to its global employees. All Indian companies guarantee visas, they guarantee green cards. The whole exercise has become as if they are immigration agents. I am sorry to say that. Indian companies behave as if they are agents for their employees to cross the Atlantic."











It is a well-known fact that IT professionals from India and major Indian IT companies are beneficiary of H-1B in the US.





This visa category allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations such as IT.





Narayana Murthy criticised Indian IT companies for not following the legal hiring practices abroad.





He also questioned the inability of Indian IT companies in recruiting citizens or permanent residents in foreign countries.





Indian IT companies work 20-25 per cent at client locations and 70-75 per cent in India.





According to a report by Nasscom, India has 55 per cent market share of the global outsourcing business and employs 3.5 million professionals.





In recent years, Australia has also emerged as an IT hub for Indian companies.





During 2012-13 almost 40,100 Indians applied for permanent residency of Australia. And a quarter of skilled visas, 23.3%, were issued to Indian citizens.





