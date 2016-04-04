Are international students taking swimming skills for granted in Australia?

Recently, two Indian students died of drowning in separate incidents in North Wollongong (New South Wales) and Semaphore Beach (South Australia).





Alpesh Kumar Patel, a 25 year-old Indian student recently died of drowning at Semaphore Beach in South Australia.





Alpesh was the only son of a poor family and had taken out a loan to study in Australia’s Federation University.





He was taking part in Holi festival and went in the water to bathe with friends near the breakwater at Semaphore Beach despite the fact that he could not swim.





Indian Australian Association of South Australia’s (IAASA) Vice-President Narayan Rai says that international students and recent migrants from India are not careful with warning signs posted around risky areas on Australian beaches and mountains.





He further adds that it would be a good idea, although asking too much, for Australian universities and institutions to conduct some courses on water safety for international students.





IAASA has raised funds for the bereaved family and is planning to organise a condolence meeting in memory of Alpesh.



