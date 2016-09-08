Jai, Amit, Prateek and Sandeep Source: SBS Hindi
Published 8 September 2016 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In our busy schedule we reporters often forget that we also have friends they also expect us to call them. And Jai Bharadwaj and Amit Sarwal tried to call their respective friends and this is what happened. You to call your mates and ask "Are you Ok."
Published 8 September 2016 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share