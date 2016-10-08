SBS Hindi

Are you planning to buy your first home in Australia?

Home

Published 8 October 2016 at 2:26pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Learn here on on how to go through the whole process smoothly and save some money as well.

Are you planning to buy your first home in Australia? If yes, then listen to Amit Sarwals conversation with Melbourne-based mortgage advisor Rohit Singla on how to go through the whole process smoothly and save some money as well.

 





