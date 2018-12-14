Are you pool ready this summer?

The sun is shining and the school holidays are fast approaching.





Australia has over ten thousand beaches and pools that one can access for free.





Migrants and international visitors tend to be at high risk because they're not familiar with the conditions, like big waves and rips.





During the summer home pools can also be sometimes dangerous.





Source: Supplied





Melbourne’s Ripan Sethi organised pool party to celebrate his new house.





Everything went well till one of the guests decided to jump in his 7.5 feet deep pool.





Mr Sethi says, “I told my friend it’s almost 8 feet deep, can you swim properly?”





While his friend knew how do swim but was not very good at it.





“He just lost his rhythm and could not keep afloat, we threw a pool cleaning broom to help him out,” Mr Sethi told SBS Hindi.





His friend was lucky other people were around and quickly helped him out.





Scott Harrison is the Community Awareness and Multicultural Programs officer at Surf Life Saving Queensland.



