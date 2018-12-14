Are you pool ready this summer?

SBS Hindi

Ripan Sethi at his pool



Published 14 December 2018 at 4:49pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj


Many of us will take advantage of weekends and school holidays to spend time outdoors, at the beach, in parks and out bush during summer. While it's a great way to have a good time, are you prepared to stay safe?

The sun is shining and the school holidays are fast approaching.

Australia has over ten thousand beaches and pools that one can access for free.

Migrants and international visitors tend to be at high risk because they're not familiar with the conditions, like big waves and rips.

During the summer home pools can also be sometimes dangerous.

Melbourne’s Ripan Sethi organised pool party to celebrate his new house.

Everything went well till one of the guests decided to jump in his 7.5 feet deep pool.

Mr Sethi says, “I told my friend it’s almost 8 feet deep, can you swim properly?”

While his friend knew how do swim but was not very good at it.

“He just lost his rhythm and could not keep afloat, we threw a pool cleaning broom to help him out,” Mr Sethi told SBS Hindi.

His friend was lucky other people were around and quickly helped him out.

Scott Harrison is the Community Awareness and Multicultural Programs officer at Surf Life Saving Queensland.

He says, “Not few minutes, life and death can be just a matter of few seconds in water.”

