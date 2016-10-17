SBS Hindi

Are you still looking for a life-partner in Australia?

SBS Hindi

Panel

Kathleen, Afshan, Hamisha, and Maneesh Source: Amit Sarwal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 18 October 2016 at 9:24am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ready to Mingle is a very structured event for the next generation of Indians in Australia, aged between 25 to 35 years.

Published 17 October 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 18 October 2016 at 9:24am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hamisha Rewal, recently started a networking event for single Indian-Australian professionals based in Melbourne.

Ready to Mingle
’ is a very structured event for the next generation of Indians in Australia, aged between 25 to 35 years.

Hamisha says - “We all know how hard it is to meet new people these days - we've done the bar thing and been to clubs. We've met friends of friends and maybe even been set up by well-meaning relatives. We've swiped left and right on Tinder, Happn'd, Bumbled and tried online dating. Yet the search is still on.”

This event provides Indian-Australians an opportunity to date over drinks and games. 

“Initially, to have some form for filtering system, this event is open to Australian Indians and Sri Lankans aged 25 - 35, because who else understands the quirks of a mish-mash of Eastern and Western culture than your fellow ABCD's (Australian Born Confused Desi's),” adds Hamisha.

Hamisha clarifies that this event is not an arranged “matchmaking service” and purely facilitates introductions.

To know more about the problems faced by young Indian-Australians in dating, marriage and cross-cultural romance in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Hamisha, Afshan, Maneesh, and Kathleen.

dating, romance, marriage
Maneesh, Hamisha, Afshan and Kathleen Source: Amit Sarwal


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels