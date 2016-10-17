Are you still looking for a life-partner in Australia?

Hamisha Rewal, recently started a networking event for single Indian-Australian professionals based in Melbourne.





‘ Ready to Mingle ’ is a very structured event for the next generation of Indians in Australia, aged between 25 to 35 years.





Hamisha says - “We all know how hard it is to meet new people these days - we've done the bar thing and been to clubs. We've met friends of friends and maybe even been set up by well-meaning relatives. We've swiped left and right on Tinder, Happn'd, Bumbled and tried online dating. Yet the search is still on.”





This event provides Indian-Australians an opportunity to date over drinks and games.





“Initially, to have some form for filtering system, this event is open to Australian Indians and Sri Lankans aged 25 - 35, because who else understands the quirks of a mish-mash of Eastern and Western culture than your fellow ABCD's (Australian Born Confused Desi's),” adds Hamisha.





Hamisha clarifies that this event is not an arranged “matchmaking service” and purely facilitates introductions.





To know more about the problems faced by young Indian-Australians in dating, marriage and cross-cultural romance in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Hamisha, Afshan, Maneesh, and Kathleen.





Maneesh, Hamisha, Afshan and Kathleen Source: Amit Sarwal









