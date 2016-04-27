Are you the right person for this job in Australia?

Available in other languages

Interview and public speaking can be very stressful experience for some people. And it can be a daunting experience especially for new migrants and recent graduates in Australia.





So, here are some handy tips on how to successfully face an interview:





Research about the company’s growth, competitors, key products, services, and offices.





Follow that company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep a track of their latest posts.





Be there ten minutes earlier.





Your interview starts when you get down from the bus or have parked your car and are near or inside the office building.





Switch off your mobile and interact with other candidates.





An interviewer will ask you googly questions, so give short and snappy answers.





You should highlight your weaknesses as an area of improvement to show that you are self-aware. But do not tell a weakness that would directly affect your job!





job interview Source: Getty Images





Niashadh says that Asians are known more for their intellect and hard work and not so much for dressing sense. So, it is very important to create a favourable impression on the selection committee by dressing well and appropriate for the type of job.





Also, do you know that before a job interview women can utilise the free grooming services of a company called Fitted for Work. Their trained staff and volunteers help women gain the self-esteem and confidence to secure their goal of sustainable employment (http://www.fittedforwork.org/).





During the interview process, an interviewer has three aims:





To learn if you are the right person for the job.





To assess your potential for promotion





To decide whether you will fit into the company environment.





interview Source: Getty Images





Naishadh says that a candidate must remember the 3PS and 1F mantra in his or her search for a good job in Australia:





P - PASSION





P – PLANNING





P – PERSISTENCE





F – FOCUS





Sometimes, the job interview process can be a bit lengthy. Here are some sample questions a job interviewer can ask you:





Q- How would you describe yourself?





•Q – What are your long-term goals?





•Q – Why did you leave your last job?





•Q – Why do you want this job?





•Q – What are your strengths?





•Q – What are your weaknesses?





It is important to practice these typical interview questions that you could be asked during each step in the process.





For more details and important tips on how to successfully handle the above interview questions and interview etiquettes, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani, a Melbourne-based career coach.



