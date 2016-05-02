Are you underemployed in the Australian job market?

Available in other languages

In Australia, there is a looming fear that most young people would not be able to find jobs matching their educational levels.





This problem often referred to as ‘someone being overqualified’ is called Underemployment!





Statistics show almost 26% of young graduates being “underutilised” in 2013.





Usman W. Chouhan says that policymakers cannot take this situation lightly in Australia.





Given the intake of skiled migrants and international students in Australia this will become worse in Australia.





The situation of underemployment is particularly worrying for students, parents, and Australian society.





Usman says that in Australia, “while the levels are not as bad (26% underutilisation in 2013), the trend is expected to get worse, especially as more than 70% of entry-level jobs for young Australians are at risk of automation in the future.”





In Indian community, the problem worsens with levels of high education – PhDs and Masters students being underutilised.





Usman points that some fields are worse affected than others in Australia such as law and business.





Over-qualification and changing societal norms also creates frustration and disappointment amongst migrants and recent graduates.





According to Usman, “this leads to higher employee turnover that visibly impacts national economic productivity.”





In addition, crime and radicalisation can also be linked to frustration resulting from underemployment.





To tackle this issue at policy level, Usman suggests “greater industry-education partnerships and jobs-oriented training, tax incentives, as well as greater counselling and guidance to prospective university students in choosing their fields.”





To know in detail about the problem of underemployment in Australia and its effect on Indian subcontinent community, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Usman W. Chohan, an expert on economic policy reforms at UNSW (Canberra.



