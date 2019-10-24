Arya-Sanskrit Vedic culture is not the foundation source of Indian civilisation: Tony Joseph

Tony Joseph was in Australia to participate in the Jaipur Literature Festival Adelaide. Speaking to SBS Hindi, Mr Joseph discussed different aspects of the Indian history.





Responding to the criticism that his book is divisive, Mr Joseph says, "Arya-Sanskrit Vedic culture is not the foundation source of Indian civilisation. It is a very important component of the Indian civilisation. It has shaped us in many important ways, but it is not the foundation or the only important source of Indian civilisation. For that, you have to look at the Harappa civilisation."





"It is divisive only if you say that one particular culture has to be seen as dominant and superior to others. If you say we are a multicultural civilisation, we are a multi-source civilisation, not a uni-sourced one; it is a very highly unifying message because it takes away all reasoning for hierarchical thinking where in terms of the cast system or terms of languages or in terms of cultures. We are all together, and we have many things in common that tie us together," explains Mr Joseph.





Listen to this complete conversation, here:





