ATO warns of sophisticated scammers

Source: Press Association
Published 12 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 4:04pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Tax Office wants people to be on alert for scammers using sophisticated methods to extract money from their victims. The ATO says fraudsters engaging in phone scams are using software to produce a seemingly legitimate phone number to disguise their true identity.
Published 12 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 4:04pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share