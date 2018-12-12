SBS Hindi

ATO warns of sophisticated scammers

Published 12 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 4:04pm
By Harita Mehta
The Australian Tax Office wants people to be on alert for scammers using sophisticated methods to extract money from their victims. The ATO says fraudsters engaging in phone scams are using software to produce a seemingly legitimate phone number to disguise their true identity.

