Australia announces additional visa incentives for international students in regional areas

International students in Australia

Source: Getty Images

Published 26 November 2020 at 2:22pm
By Vivek Kumar
Temporary Graduate visa (TGV) holders studying in regional Australia will be eligible for a second TGV from 2021.

The Department of Home Affairs says TGV holders (post-study work stream) who have graduated from a regional educational institution and have lived in regional Australia on their first TGV will be eligible for a second TGV.

Highlights:

  • International students who have graduated from a regional educational institution and have lived in regional Australia on their first TGV will be eligible for a second TGV.
  • The new rule will be implemented from next year.
  • Those eligible for a second TGV will be required to remain in a regional area for the duration of their new visa.
     
Tanvi Dutt of GNT Migration says it is a welcome step.

“It is a positive step for the international students would get extra benefit for studying in the regional area. They will have a motivation to move to the regional centres,” said Ms Dutt.

To know more details, listen to the podcast:

 
Australia announces additional visa incentives for international students in regional areas

26/11/202006:11


The Department of Home Affairs says international students who studied at a regional campus of a metropolitan university would be eligible.

There are two categories of students who would be eligible for a second TGV.

International graduates who have studied and lived in cities and major regional centres (Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle/Lake Macquarie, Wollongong, Illawarra, Geelong and Hobart) will be eligible for an additional year on a second TGV.

Students who have studied and lived in all other regional areas will be eligible for an additional two years on a second TGV.

Melbourne-based migration agent Chaman Preet says a lot of international students will welcome this news.

“This is great news for international graduates and in line with the government’s push towards growth in regional areas. A lot of international graduates will welcome this news,” said Ms Preet.

Those eligible for a second TGV will be required to remain in a regional area for the duration of their new visa.

