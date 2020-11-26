Australia announces additional visa incentives for international students in regional areas

The Department of Home Affairs says TGV holders (post-study work stream) who have graduated from a regional educational institution and have lived in regional Australia on their first TGV will be eligible for a second TGV.
Highlights:
- International students who have graduated from a regional educational institution and have lived in regional Australia on their first TGV will be eligible for a second TGV.
- The new rule will be implemented from next year.
- Those eligible for a second TGV will be required to remain in a regional area for the duration of their new visa.
Tanvi Dutt of GNT Migration says it is a welcome step.
“It is a positive step for the international students would get extra benefit for studying in the regional area. They will have a motivation to move to the regional centres,” said Ms Dutt.
The Department of Home Affairs says international students who studied at a regional campus of a metropolitan university would be eligible.
There are two categories of students who would be eligible for a second TGV.
International graduates who have studied and lived in cities and major regional centres (Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle/Lake Macquarie, Wollongong, Illawarra, Geelong and Hobart) will be eligible for an additional year on a second TGV.
Students who have studied and lived in all other regional areas will be eligible for an additional two years on a second TGV.
Melbourne-based migration agent Chaman Preet says a lot of international students will welcome this news.
“This is great news for international graduates and in line with the government’s push towards growth in regional areas. A lot of international graduates will welcome this news,” said Ms Preet.
Those eligible for a second TGV will be required to remain in a regional area for the duration of their new visa.