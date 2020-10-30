New occupations in the DAMA list has been added with a focus on health care, manufacturing, high-tech sectors, agribusiness and food production.





Highlights:

South Australia has added new occupations to its Designated Area Migration Agreement.

New occupations are from health care, manufacturing, tech, agribusiness and food production sectors.

The state has also announced major concessions in English proficiency and age.

“All DAMA occupations listed will now offer a permanent residency pathway either through the Temporary Skill Shortage visa or the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa,” Migration South Australia has said in a statement.





The state has separate Designated Area Migration agreements for Adelaide Metropolitan region and regional South Australia.

Additional occupations focus on the post-covid recovery of the state.





Suman Dua of Nationwide Migration and Education says the focus is on economic recovery post Covid so these changes are important.





"Many occupations added to the list are not in the state's general skilled migration occupation list. This means the state government is pushing DAMA area visas and people will get many opportunities in South Australia," said Ms Dua.





Listen to the podcast to find out more details:

LISTEN TO Visa: Major changes in South Australia DAMA occupation list SBS Hindi 30/10/2020 08:11 Play

English language concessions

The state has also announced major concessions in English proficiency and age.





“South Australia has secured additional English language and age concessions, which will now carry over to the permanent visa. The changes to work experience requirements for a number of occupations will make it easier for qualified international graduates to be eligible to apply,” reads the statement.

Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) is a formal agreement between the Australian Government, and the state Governments to address skills shortages across in key sectors essential to the Australian economy.





Details can be accessed through Migration South Australia website .





