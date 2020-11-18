NSW makes 'significant changes' to visa nomination criteria, adds a stream

New South Wales has added a stream in its nomination criteria for a 491 visa to enable applicants living and working outside of NSW to apply for state nomination.











Highlights:

NSW has announced significant changes in its nomination criteria for a 491 visa.

A new stream has been added in its nomination criteria for a 491 visa for off-shore candidates.

The state has not received allocation of places for the remainder of the year, yet.

NSW says its interim places for the 2020–21 financial year have been exhausted and an additional allocation of places from the Home affairs is awaited.





Who is eligible under new criteria? listen to this podcast:

Once the allocation is announced, NSW would start inviting applicants for the subclass 491 visa through Regional Development Australia.





However, unlike last year, nomination criteria for a 491 visa will be similar for all regions.





New nomination criteria

NSW has announced three streams to be eligible for the state nomination:





- Living and working in regional NSW;





- Recently completed the study in regional NSW; or





- Living and working outside of NSW.





Applicants who meet one these criteria will be considered eligible for the NSW nominations.





Migration agent Chaman Preet says in the new financial year, NSW is the first state to open nominations for the applicants living outside of the state.





"NSW is opening up for applicants living in other states and offshore too. This is significant as not people with a job offer from an NSW employer can apply for the state nomination," she said.





Source: Regional Development Australia ORANA





Who is eligible:

There are certain conditions to be fulfilled in different streams.





Living and working in regional NSW

According to the state department's website, to be eligible for NSW nomination under this stream you must:





hold a valid skills assessment for an occupation that appears on your nominated region's occupation list;





have been living in a designated regional area in NSW for at least the previous 12 months; and





have been working in your nominated occupation, or a closely related occupation, in a designated regional area of NSW, for at least the previous 12 months





Recently completed study in regional NSW

To be eligible for NSW nomination under this stream you must:





hold a valid skills assessment for an occupation that appears on your nominated region's occupation list;





have completed study or education with an education provider, where:





the study was completed within the previous 24 months;





the education provider is located in a designated regional area in NSW;





the study meets the Australian study requirement (as determined by Home Affairs from time to time); and





the qualification obtained from this study has been assessed as closely related to your nominated occupation by the relevant assessing authority; and





have lived in a designated regional area of NSW while completing your study.





Living and working outside of NSW

To be eligible for NSW nomination under this stream you must meet all the criteria for at least one of the following categories:





a. Job offer in regional NSW





To be eligible for NSW nomination under this category you must:





hold a valid skills assessment for an occupation that appears on your nominated region's occupation list;





have an offer for ongoing employment that is:





in the Applicant's nominated occupation, or a closely related occupation; and





for a minimum term of 12 months and 35 hours of work per week;





have an offer for ongoing employment from an employer that is:





located in a designated regional area in NSW; and





registered in Australia.











b. At least five years of skilled employment experience (offshore Applicants)





If you reside outside of Australia, you must:





hold a valid skills assessment for an occupation that appears on your nominated region's occupation list; and





have at least five years of skilled employment in such nominated occupation or a closely related occupation.





c. Family ties in regional NSW





To be eligible for NSW nomination under this category you must:





hold a valid skills assessment for an occupation that appears on your nominated region's occupation list; and





have an immediate family member in a designated regional area in NSW who satisfies all of the criteria below:





a grandfather, grandmother, father, mother, brother or sister of the Applicant (including by virtue of a step or adoptive relationship);





at least 18 years of age;





either an Australian Permanent Resident, an Australian Citizen or an NSW nominated provisional visa holder (489);





currently residing in a designated regional area in NSW; and





has been residing in a designated regional area in NSW for at least the previous 24 months,





and you must ensure that your family member has completed a statutory declaration to confirm that they satisfy each of the above chain migration requirements.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.











