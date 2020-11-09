Invitations for Skilled Independent Visa drop in October

Highlights Only 30 invitations have been sent for the Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) in the SkillSelect invitation round on 21 October 2020.

350 invitations were sent in September round.

DoHA has invited 80 applicants for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) – Family Sponsored visas in October.

The number of invitations in October round is surprisingly lower than earlier rounds, according to the experts.





Melbourne-based Immigration agent Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration says results of October round are surprising.





“If we compare this number to previous months or last year, it is surprising. Having said that, I would not say it was absolutely unexpected. The kind of numbers government has revealed in the budget, a low number of the invitation was expected, but not to this level.”





Source: Department of Home Affairs





A total of 990 applicants have been invited in the first four months of this financial year.





The federal government has released 6500 places for Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189).





However, this number includes applicants’ families too, further reducing the number of invites issued.





Subclass 491 – Family Sponsored Visa

DoHA invited 80 applicants for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) – Family Sponsored visas in October. 150 invitations were sent in September.





A total of 420 applicants have been invited for this stream in this financial year so far.





Rohit Mohan says the number might continue to stay lower during the coming months.





“I will not be surprised if the number of invitation continue to remain low in the coming months. The federal government is clearly focused on critical occupations.





"Another reason is that regional areas remain priority and number for that visa would be higher.”





The federal government has announced a major change to the Immigration program structure for the financial year 2020-21.











The family visas have received more places with priority to be given to onshore applicants.





There will be an increased focus on employer-sponsored visas.





The allocation for skilled stream visas has been decreased to 79,600 places in 2020-21 while family stream visas have received a massive boost with 77,300 places.











