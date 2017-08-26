Australia Day moves ... brave or futile ?

A growing number of councils across the country are beginning to dump their planned Australia Day celebrations in sympathy with those emotions.











Two Melbourne councils, Darebin and Yarra, have voted to drop their celebrations on January the 26th.











Hobart City Council says it is considering the move, and Fremantle council in Western Australia already is delaying its celebrations.





In Melbourne, long-time Indigenous activist Robbie Thorpe says simply changing the date will not resolve tensions but having Australia Day on January the 26th is inappropriate.











Australian Indian Molina Asthna feels that changing the date for Australia Day celebrations will only create more division in the country. She says that the focus should be on how to integrate the community.











In the meantime, in response to the moves to shift Australia Day celebrations, the Federal Government has stripped two councils of the power to hold citizenship ceremonies.





































