SBS Hindi

Australia Day moves ... brave or futile ?

SBS Hindi

Robbie Thorpe ... in a 2006 protest

Robbie Thorpe ... in a 2006 protest Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 26 August 2017 at 4:43pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Debate is growing across the country about scrapping Australia Day celebrations on January the 26th as a sign of respect for Indigenous Australians.Among Indigenous people, there is, of course, strong support for moving the celebrations from that date -- but not total support. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 26 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 26 August 2017 at 4:43pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A growing number of councils across the country are beginning to dump their planned Australia Day celebrations in sympathy with those emotions.

 

Two Melbourne councils, Darebin and Yarra, have voted to drop their celebrations on January the 26th.

 

Hobart City Council says it is considering the move, and Fremantle council in Western Australia already is delaying its celebrations.

In Melbourne, long-time Indigenous activist Robbie Thorpe says simply changing the date will not resolve tensions but having Australia Day on January the 26th is inappropriate.

 

Australian Indian Molina Asthna feels that changing the date for Australia Day celebrations will only create more division in the country. She says that the focus should be on how to integrate the community.

 

In the meantime, in response to the moves to shift Australia Day celebrations, the Federal Government has stripped two councils of the power to hold citizenship ceremonies.

 

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023