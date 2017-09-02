SBS Hindi

Australia offers Philippines military assistance in Marawi

Philippine soldiers march on a bridge in Marawi City, Mindanao Island, southern Philippines

Philippine soldiers march on a bridge in Marawi City, Mindanao Island, southern Philippines

Published 2 September 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 2 September 2017 at 4:32pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia is to hold meetings with the Philippines next week to decide whether to send special forces troops to help fight IS militants. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists the possibility of IS establishing a stronghold in southeast Asia should not be ignored. A report presented by Anita Barar

Defence Minister Marise Payne will travel to Manila next week to discuss the conflict, which has so far claimed 750 lives and displaced more than 300,000 people.

 

The Philippines defence force has been battling militants in the city of Marawi since May, and foreign fighters returning from Iraq and Syria are being drawn there.

 

A little over 100 days since IS began occupying Marawi, reports emerged that the Philippines had accepted Australian's recent offer to help advise and train local troops.

 

While Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull would not speculate on what Australia's measures may include, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop denied it would involve troops on the ground.

 

Australian spy planes are providing intelligence to the Filipino government, however the country's constitution prohibits foreign forces from taking part in combat roles.

 

Labor says it has a track record of offering bipartisan support on national security and counter-terrorism and will await further announcements from the government.

 



