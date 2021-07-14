Australia records increase in wage theft incidents

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:55pm, updated 14 July 2021 at 7:25pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
A Fair Work Ombudsman spokesperson said about 50 per cent of lawsuits filed across Australia in 2019-20 involved businesses in the fast food, restaurant, and cafe sector, which employs many migrant workers.
Published 14 July 2021 at 12:55pm, updated 14 July 2021 at 7:25pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.