Australia records increase in wage theft incidents

Working in hospitality

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:55pm, updated 14 July 2021 at 7:25pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vikas awana
A Fair Work Ombudsman spokesperson said about 50 per cent of lawsuits filed across Australia in 2019-20 involved businesses in the fast food, restaurant, and cafe sector, which employs many migrant workers.

