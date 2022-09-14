Australian coins will have a new face but when?

LISTEN TO
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
12/09/202206:24
In readjusting its migration program for 2022-23, Western Australia (WA) has eliminated additional English requirements for professional and managerial occupations, reduced the amount of money applicants need to demonstrate sufficient funds, and lowered the employment contract requirement for skilled visa applicants to six months.
23/08/202209:24
Diwali-themed gold and silver coins were launched in Sydney commemorating India’s 75th Year of Independence. The coins celebrate goddess Lakshmi sitting upon a lotus flower floating on water with her four arms outstretched. Diversity and marketing leader Sheba Nandkeolyar talks about how they were designed keeping the Indian diaspora in mind.
09/09/202207:55