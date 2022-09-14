SBS Hindi

Australian coins will have a new face but when?

Coins in production at the Royal Mint (SBS).jpg

Coins in production at the Royal Mint. Credit: SBS

Published 14 September 2022 at 1:38pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Natasha Kaul
The portrait of Queen Elizabeth the Second has always been an integral part of Australian currency. But from next year... new coins will display King Charles the Third's face.

