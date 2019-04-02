Australian Indians voice their support ahead of general elections

In a seven-phase election voting for the first phase will be done on 11 th April and final results will be declared on 23 rd May 2019.





Indian Australians are also gearing up to debate and support different issues and political parties.





After the Australian visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Indian Australians feel more connected to issues back home.





Indian Australians come from different states of India and feel strongly about policies, politics and its implications.





On social media lot of groups can be found supporting political parties of India like BJP, Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Akali Dal and Aam Adami Party.





However, for these elections, the two main parties, BJP and Congress are flexing their muscles.





BJP's Australia support group is called 'Overseas friends of BJP.'





On last Sunday they organised meeting programs called ‘Chai pe Charcha” and ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidaar’ at fore of Australian iconic buildings The Opera House in Sydney and Melbourne Cricket Ground.





Jay Shah, president of Overseas Friends of BJP’s Australia chapter, told SBS Hindi, “We want to tell people how India’s Modi government has improved the lives of a Non-resident Indian (NRI).”





24-hour counsellor service and an active External Affairs minister ready to help are only possible in a BJP government, Mr Shah explained.





Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party also enjoys sizeable support in Australia.





In a show of strength Indian Overseas Congress- Australia is organising a car rally in Melbourne.





Sydney based Manoj Sheoran is National President of Indian Overseas Congress.





Manoj told SBS Hindi, "We are supporting the election campaign of Congress party which stands for communal harmony in India."





"People living outside India have an attachment with their country. The most important issue we want to raise is the politics of hate," said Mr Sheoran.





Everyone is not happy with the way Indian Politics is being discussed in Australian cities.





Saksham Katyal is acting President of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Melbourne.





He says, “It’s a waste of time and energy to indulge in such activities, please sit together and work towards the betterment of lives in India and Australia.”



