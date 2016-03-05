Australian Waler horses in India

In the 19 th century, a sturdy breed of Australian horses was bred by mixing Arab, Spanish and Welsh horses. Popularly known as ‘Walers’, these horses became the vehicle on which British Raj trotted in India.





In 1844, around 74 waler horses were exported from Sydney to Madras. These were sold at Rs 600 – Rs 700 almost double the usual price.





Walers played an important role in British cavalry and police, especially during the revolt of 1857.





Indian kings and prince used these magnificent horses to play Polo.



