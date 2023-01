Migrants have contributed the most to the growth of Australia over the years. But is the faster-than-expected population growth good for the economy?











The Assistant federal Treasurer, Alex Hawke, says there is still scope for growth - "When you travel all around the world I think all of us know that Australia has a very small population on a very large continent and we can certainly sustain more people and we can sustain them in a good quality of living and in a harmonious society as well."