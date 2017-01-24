Bangladeshi Girl faces imminent deportation after failing health test

Australia Day this year will be especially poignant for the Bhuiyan family.





It will likely be the last day their daughter can call Australia home.





Sydney-based Doctor Shafiqul Bhuiyan says he was horrified, when he received the news from the family lawyer.





"When we got a letter from the lawyer that the visa was refused that minister did not intervene then we are talking about the situation and what will happen with our family. It means that if I take her back to Hungary then she can't see her mother."





After eight years in the country, their 15 year old daughter, Sumaya, failed a health test based on her disability, placing the family in an impossible position.





Sumaya's father still lives in Hungary where the family has citizenship. He's been in Australia visiting his family. Now, it seems all but certain he will be taking his daughter with him on the return flight.





Shafiqul says the situation is tearing the family apart.





"We are debating what to do and she feels that and her condition is going to deteriorate, she is not eating. She knows what we are talking about. She cannot express actually, she has got some difficulty of expression."





A tribunal ruled Sumaya's impairment meant she would require government-funded support for her care, and it was on this basis her visa was refused. However, Sumaya's mother Dr Nasrin Haque, who is a practicing GP, says her daughter has not received any government-funded care for her condition, and would not require it in future.





"We did not need any care not even for one hour because we always look after my daughter. And at the same time I work full time so that means there is no reason. The doctor said the condition did not have any impact on this community. The only thing is she goes to a special school."





After eight years of school in Australia, Sumaya's 14 year old brother, Sakir, also fears for the impact of the move on his sister, who has a developmental delay?





"She has some friends now who she can recognise and she likes it here. She is used to living here so if she moves it will be really stressing for her."





A spokesman for the department of Immigration says Assistant Minister Alex Hawke cannot be compelled to exercise his powers or explain his decisions. Now, as the 16 year old girl faces imminent deportation, the community has rallied in support.





An online petition* has been set up as a last attempt to keep the family together.



















