BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Sydney bakes world's largest eggless cake

Here are some pictures of the eggless cake and the event that was held in Sydney.
This eggless cake measures 2.4 metres high and 3 metres wide.
Published 1 November 2022 at 11:45am
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
A cake recently prepared by over 60 volunteers of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Sydney has been named the world's largest eggless cake by the Australian Book of Records. The cake measures 2.4 metres high and 3 metres wide. This cake was displayed as part of Annakut, a mountain of food offered to God on the first day of the Hindu New Year. In addition to the cake, over a thousand vegetarian dishes were served at the Annakut.
Published 1 November 2022 at 11:45am
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Share