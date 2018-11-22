SBS Hindi

'Being a safe seat, the big party doesn't care about my electorate Tarneit,' claims Indian-origin candidate Arnav Sati

“Being safe seat big Party don’t care about my electorate Tarneit”

Published 22 November 2018 at 3:32pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Commuting and other problems related to living in the western suburb of Tarneit motivated Arnav Sati to stand as an independent candidate in the 2018 Victorian elections.

On weekdays, Arnav Sati works as a regular IT expert in Melbourne CBD.

He travels by metro train from his suburb of Tarneit each working day.

Mr Sati says this commute and unresolved issues related to living in the western suburb of Tarneit motivated him to stand as an independent candidate in the 2018 Victorian elections. 

"Being a safe seat for labor party, they don’t care about what happens in Tarneit, Liberals have lost all hope to make any difference in this electorate,” Mr Sati told SBS Hindi.

‘If I don’t win, at least I will make Tarneit a marginal seat so that whichever party forms the government, they will look after residents and solve the issues in growth area” says Mr Sati.

 

