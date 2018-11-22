'Being a safe seat, the big party doesn’t care about my electorate Tarneit,' claims Indian-origin candidate Arnav Sati

On weekdays, Arnav Sati works as a regular IT expert in Melbourne CBD.





He travels by metro train from his suburb of Tarneit each working day.





Mr Sati says this commute and unresolved issues related to living in the western suburb of Tarneit motivated him to stand as an independent candidate in the 2018 Victorian elections.





"Being a safe seat for labor party, they don’t care about what happens in Tarneit, Liberals have lost all hope to make any difference in this electorate,” Mr Sati told SBS Hindi.





‘If I don’t win, at least I will make Tarneit a marginal seat so that whichever party forms the government, they will look after residents and solve the issues in growth area” says Mr Sati.









