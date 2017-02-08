Best of Indian Writing and Ideas coming to Melbourne

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Melbourne Writers Festival has joined forces with Jaipur Literature Festival to present JLF-Melbourne 2017.





This two-day celebration will be held in collaboration with Melbourne Writers Festival, Teamwork Arts and Fed Square, supported by the Sidney Myer Fund and Arts Centre Melbourne for Asia TOPA.





WATCH VIDEO: Lisa Dempster, Director - Melbourne Writer's Festival inviting people for Jaipur Literature Festival: Melbourne, 11-12 Feb 2017











Lisa Dempster, Director - Melbourne Writer's Festival, says– “It will transport the magic, colour and excitement of India’s biggest literary celebration to Fed Square this summer.”





JLF Melbourne Opening Night Gala , Saturday 11 February, features an exclusive keynote by internationally acclaimed economist and bestselling author Sanjeev Sanyal .





Jasmeet Sahi, Producer of JLF - Melbourne 2017, told SBS Hindi that people would also be able to see electrifying performances by Sofia Ashraf and Sampurna Chattarji .





The festival is not just limited to writing.





Lisa and Jasmeet adds that people would also be able to “indulge in food and drink at this fest.”





According to Jasmeet, the main aim of bringing JLF to Melbourne is to “celebrate the best of Indian and Australian writing and ideas.”





Sunday 12 February, is a full day of free talks , performances, music and poetry.





The issues explored at these talks have a wide range – culture, migration, identity, gender, politics, the environment, travel, and history.























Among the international speakers are Director of JLF Namita Gokhale, transgender rights activist, dancer and actress Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and well-known travel writer and former reporter Mishi Saran .





The Director reminds that this festival is also about “connecting South Asia’s and Australia’s unique identities.”





This brand new festival – JLF Melbourne – is from 11–12 February 2017.





To know more about JLF-Melbourne 2017, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Lisa Dempster, Director - Melbourne Writer's Festival and Jasmeet Sahi, Producer of JLF-Melbourne 2017.





WATCH VIDEO: Lisa Dempster, Director - Melbourne Writer's Festival and Jasmeet Sahi, Producer of JLF - Melbourne 2017









