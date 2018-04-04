'Bhagavad Gita on Wheels' - A stunning Performance by the Differently Abled

SBS Hindi

Bhagavad Gita on Wheels

Source: Syed Pasha

Published 4 April 2018
By Pallavi Jain
We have all seen programmes, theatre and other performances on the great epics of India, the Ramayan and the Mahabharat but Syed Sallauddin Pasha, who is himself a trained Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer, is the creator of 'Bhagavad Gita on Wheels'. In this production, differently abled artists perform Live and bring to light the message of the Bhagavad Gita.

Syed Salluddin Pasha and his wife Mahiraa Jaan Pasha are the founders of
'Miracle on wheels'
 and Ability Unlimited. Miracle on wheels was started almost a decade ago and provides a platform for Differently Abled artists to work along with other artists.

Miracle on wheels has created several other performances including Ramayana on Wheels, Yoga on Wheelchairs, Bharatnatyam on Wheels, Sufi Dance on Wheelchairs, Martial Arts on Wheelchairs and Shiva Tandava Stotram on Wheelchairs among others.

 

Syed Pasha told SBS Hindi that anyone who is born in India, the culture of India is in their blood, their veins, their breath. He adds that although he is a Muslim, he can recite 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit, and emphasizes that the culture of the ancient Rishis of Bhaarat is automatically in a person born on this land. 

 

Syed Pasha is also known for his pioneering work in the field of Therapeutic Theatre and has been honoured with several awards for his work.

 

