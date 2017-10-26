Bharat Uniyal: An Indian Idol who is shining in Australia

Melbourne based Bharat is an IT consultant but his passion for music is so strong that he is now part of a band called “Beyond Nirvana Music.”
Bharat has participated in singing Talent shows in India before moving to Australia. He says that experience not only taught him a great deal but also matured him as person.
Despite his demanding job requirements and family responsibilities Bharat says he is out most weekends for singing assignments in Melbourne.
He says IT jobs pays his bills but its music which makes him complete.