SBS Hindi

Bhoole Bisre Naghme: Kishore Kumar and Dev Anand in the 50's

SBS Hindi

Devanand

Source: Daily Mirror-Mirrorpix via Getty Images (2)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 29 March 2017 at 4:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Let's take you on a nostalgic journey of Olden Golden songs of the Black and White Era with Raja Venkateswar. Raja walks us through the memories of the songs from the 50's mainly picturised on Dev Anand and sung by Kishore Kumar. he also talks about the incredible insight of S D Burman in recognising the genius of Kishore Kumar.

Published 29 March 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 29 March 2017 at 4:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
During the 50's Dev had by his side the redoubtable SD Burman as he began crafting some fine movies under his Navketan banner. SD Burman was incredible - he found the genius in Kishore's voice before anyone else did.

Even though Kishore made his debut for Khemchand Prakash in Ziddi (1948) singing Marne Ki Duaen Kya mangoon, Kishore Kumar truly blossomed singing for Dev Anand.

An outstanding song that has stood the test of time ....60 years old and still sounds so fresh is "Jeevan Ke safar mein rahee," from the film Paying Guest.



But it wasn't just Kishore who sang for Dev Anand - the ultimate urban romantic star in the fifties.

Hemant Kumar sang for him, Rafi did, as did Talat Mehmood. Mukesh never sang a song lip synched by Dev - the only time they came together was in Bumbai ka Babu where the evergreen "Chal ri sajni" comes as a backdrop to the last scenes in the movie.



In fact SD Burman won his first Filmfare award for the Talat song picturised on Dev - from Taxi Driver "Jayen to Jayen Kahan" amongst the two he won in his career - the other being Abhimaan in 1973.



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO LISTEN TO:

Bhoole Bisre Naghme- Part 1

Bhoole Bisre Naghme - Part 2 Naushad and Mohamed Rafi

Bhoole Bisre Nagme(part 3)-Enter Mukesh and Talat Mehmood



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023