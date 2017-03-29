Bhoole Bisre Naghme: Kishore Kumar and Dev Anand in the 50's

During the 50's Dev had by his side the redoubtable SD Burman as he began crafting some fine movies under his Navketan banner. SD Burman was incredible - he found the genius in Kishore's voice before anyone else did.





Even though Kishore made his debut for Khemchand Prakash in Ziddi (1948) singing Marne Ki Duaen Kya mangoon, Kishore Kumar truly blossomed singing for Dev Anand.





An outstanding song that has stood the test of time ....60 years old and still sounds so fresh is "Jeevan Ke safar mein rahee," from the film Paying Guest.











But it wasn't just Kishore who sang for Dev Anand - the ultimate urban romantic star in the fifties.





Hemant Kumar sang for him, Rafi did, as did Talat Mehmood. Mukesh never sang a song lip synched by Dev - the only time they came together was in Bumbai ka Babu where the evergreen "Chal ri sajni" comes as a backdrop to the last scenes in the movie.











In fact SD Burman won his first Filmfare award for the Talat song picturised on Dev - from Taxi Driver "Jayen to Jayen Kahan" amongst the two he won in his career - the other being Abhimaan in 1973.















