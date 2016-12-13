Bhoole Bisre Nagme(part 3)-Enter Mukesh and Talat Mehmood

Source: Bombay Film Productions/Wikimedia
Published 13 December 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 13 December 2016 at 7:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Onwards and forward with our journey of bhoole bisre naghme and the unknown but interesting anecdotes attached to the songs.Do you know what brought about the transition from Talat Mehmood to Mukesh as the singing voice of Dilip Kumar in film Yahudi? Raja Venkateswar tells us all about it.Join Kumud Merani and Raja Venkateswar in the third part of Bhoole Bisre Naghme...
