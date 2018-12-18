SBS Hindi

Blues of Peaches, a simple story of two girls

Blues of peaches

Source: Supplied by Nidhi Purohit

Published 18 December 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 18 December 2018 at 1:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Blues of Peaches is a short film based on a simple story of two girls (Rooh and Aditi) who recognise their love for each other and try to be true to their feelings. Nidhi Purohit, director and writer of the film and the film's actresses Tarjanee Bhadla and Denisha Ghumra spoke to SBS Hindi about their movie.

