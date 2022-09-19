SBS Hindi

Britain ready to say goodbye to Queen II

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A drawing of Queen Elizabeth II with a letter near Buckingham Palace are seen to offer a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept.17, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch for seven decades died at 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, and approximately 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the national mourning funeral. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Published 19 September 2022 at 12:33pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.

Professor Suresh Bhargava, a well-known multidisciplinary scientist at RMIT University said ‘It is an everlasting memory’ having met Queen at the House of Lords. He was one of the recipients of Commonwealth Academic Scholarship in 1979 for his PhD in England. This year, he was a recipient of Member of the Order (AM) award for Queen’s Birthday Honour. In this interview, he shared the details of the meeting and his thoughts on Commonwealth.

18/09/2022
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/2022
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”

11/09/2022
