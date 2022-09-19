Britain ready to say goodbye to Queen II

LISTEN TO
Professor Suresh Bhargava, a well-known multidisciplinary scientist at RMIT University said ‘It is an everlasting memory’ having met Queen at the House of Lords. He was one of the recipients of Commonwealth Academic Scholarship in 1979 for his PhD in England. This year, he was a recipient of Member of the Order (AM) award for Queen’s Birthday Honour. In this interview, he shared the details of the meeting and his thoughts on Commonwealth.
SBS Hindi
18/09/202208:59
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202206:17
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”
SBS Hindi
11/09/202212:19