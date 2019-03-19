Brushing twice a day 'not enough' for good oral health, says dentist

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on 20 th March to highlight the importance of oral health for a healthy body.





“It’s never too early or too late to start looking after your oral health,” Melbourne based Dentist Dr Ruchika Gupta told SBS Hindi.





The general impression is brushing twice a day is enough to maintain good oral health.





Dr Gupta recommends eating a healthy diet, particularly one low in sugar, avoiding tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption.





According to The Australian Dental Association, a regular dental check-up will help.





"Parents should instil good oral health habits in children early on to help ensure healthy mouths and healthy bodies to help children succeed.



