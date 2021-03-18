SBS Hindi

Busy bee: Seven-year-old child of Indian migrants becomes author of English storybook

SBS Hindi

Aahana with her book

Aahana Chakraborty with her book. Source: Supplied by: Kaushik Chakraborty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 5:50pm
By Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS

Despite school and play keeping her busy, Year 2 student Aahana Chakraborty found the time to weave together her love for honeybees, books and stories into her first work that reminds us how vital bees are for the environment.

Published 18 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 5:50pm
By Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Four years ago, Aahana Chakraborty moved to Australia with her parents from the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. Today, this seven-year-old daughter of migrants, is an author.  

Earlier this month, with help from her parents, Kaushik Chakraborty and Garima Singh, she published her first book titled Buzzz The Adventures of Lily & Lotus in Sydney, which the young family now calls home.  

Advertisement

Highlights: 

  • Sydney’s seven-year-old Aahana Chakraborty has published a story book, Buzzz The Adventures of Lily & Lotus. 
  • Daughter of Indian migrants from West Bengal, she is a Year 2 student of Darcy Road Public School in Wentworthville. 
  • Through her stories and drawings, Aahana explains the importance of honeybees for the ecology.
Mr Chakraborty says Aahana always loved books and stories.  

As evident from her book’s title, she also loves nature and understands the significance of honeybees for the ecology at this tender age. 

“Honeybees can sting, but they are so helpful! Lily and Lotus define what good friendship is all about, and with their courage and determination, they fight for the honeybees," Aahana writes in her book.  

Her father calls her a “bibliophile”.  
Aahana with her painting
7-year-old Ahana with her painting. Source: Kaushik Chakraborty


"She became a bibliophile after she started school. And one day she said she would like to write a book," says Mr Chakraborty. 

"I encouraged her and insisted I would help only if she comes up with a good topic and writes the story herself. I was impressed when she came up with a story about honeybees. I typed it out and helped publish it," he adds with pride. 

READ MORE

Puppy love: Indian indigenous dogs find new home overseas



Aahana says she chose to write about honeybees because “they are vital for our ecology”. 

A student of Year 2 at Wentworthville Public School, this child of IT professionals says math and arts are her favourite subjects.  

Aahana with her family
Aahana Chakraborty with her family. Source: Kaushik Chakraborty


But she “loves to know more about honeybees because they help pollinate flowers to make fruit and vegetables.” 

“Honeybees are, like, if they sting you once, they die. And, they live in big colonies called hives," the young author explains with wonder, characteristic of childhood. 

READ MORE

How a small Indian community is thriving 'in the middle of nowhere' in Australia



And like many other children her age, fairies and villains are quintessential characters in a story. 

“Lily the fairy learns about honeybees and she stops the Evilies the villain from hurting them. And then there are some activities after the bees say thank you to her,” Aahana says about the book, which is available online in softcover and PDF versions. 

Aahana Doing painting
Little Aahana with her sketches. Source: Kaushik Chakraborty


Aahana has not only written this story but has also illustrated it through her colourful drawings. 

A proud father, Mr Chakraborty, also the publisher of the book, says every child has talent, and all we need to do is to give wings to their dreams. 

READ MORE

भारतीय मूल की युवा चैम्पियन - आयुषी खिल्लन



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists