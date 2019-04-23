SBS Hindi

Calls for full details of water buybacks after Coalition process questioned

Former Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce

Former Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP

Published 23 April 2019 at 3:25pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
A government department is under pressure to release, in full, all documents relating to an 80-million-dollar taxpayer-funded water buyback. The former Deputy Prime Minister and water minister, Barnaby Joyce, is defending his decision to approve the water buyback to a company once linked to a Coalition frontbencher.

