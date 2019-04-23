Calls for full details of water buybacks after Coalition process questioned

Former Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP
Published 23 April 2019 at 3:25pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A government department is under pressure to release, in full, all documents relating to an 80-million-dollar taxpayer-funded water buyback. The former Deputy Prime Minister and water minister, Barnaby Joyce, is defending his decision to approve the water buyback to a company once linked to a Coalition frontbencher.
