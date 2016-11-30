Can an internship opportunity lead to a job in Australia?

Available in other languages

An ‘internship’ is basically job training for professions, trade and vocational jobs.





But Melbourne-based career coach Naishadh Gadani says that the lack of standardisation leaves the term – internship – open to broad interpretation by employers and training providers.





Naishadh Gadani Source: naishadh gadani





In Australia, interns usually are school or college or university students or recent graduates.





Sometimes, new migrants and refugees also opt for internship programs to gain knowledge of local work culture.





For example, Australian Government’s National Work Experience Program gives a person a short-term work experience to help him or her get a job.





Internship positions are mostly unpaid and temporary.





Can internship opportunity lead to a stable job in the same company?





Niashadh Gadani says sometimes organizations use this as a bait to get free work done or ask for money from the intern for placement.





In such cases he suggests it’s best to contact the Fair Work Ombudsman to lodge a complaint.





According to the Fair Work website: “Unpaid work experience and unpaid internships that are not vocational placements are okay as long as the person isn’t in an employment relationship. People in employment relationships are employees of a business and entitled to – a minimum wage, the National Employment Standards, and the terms of any applicable award or registered agreement.”





To know more about how internship can help you get a job in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani.





