SBS Hindi

Can an internship opportunity lead to a job in Australia?

SBS Hindi

Intern

Intern Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2016 at 11:16am, updated 30 November 2016 at 12:34pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sometimes, new migrants and refugees also opt for internship programs to gain knowledge of local work culture.

Published 30 November 2016 at 11:16am, updated 30 November 2016 at 12:34pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An ‘internship’ is basically job training for professions, trade and vocational jobs.

But Melbourne-based career coach Naishadh Gadani says that the lack of standardisation leaves the term – internship – open to broad interpretation by employers and training providers.

Naishadh Gadani
Naishadh Gadani Source: naishadh gadani


In Australia, interns usually are school or college or university students or recent graduates.

Sometimes, new migrants and refugees also opt for internship programs to gain knowledge of local work culture.

For example, Australian Government’s National Work Experience Program gives a person a short-term work experience to help him or her get a job.

Internship positions are mostly unpaid and temporary.

Can internship opportunity lead to a stable job in the same company?

Niashadh Gadani says sometimes organizations use this as a bait to get free work done or ask for money from the intern for placement.

In such cases he suggests it’s best to contact the
Fair Work Ombudsman 
to lodge a complaint.

According to the Fair Work website: “Unpaid work experience and unpaid internships that are not vocational placements are okay as long as the person isn’t in an employment relationship. People in employment relationships are employees of a business and entitled to – a minimum wage, the National Employment Standards, and the terms of any applicable award or registered agreement.”

WATCH VIDEO: MINIMUM WORK WAGE (Source: FairWorkGovAu)



To know more about how internship can help you get a job in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani.

WATCH VIDEO:



Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels