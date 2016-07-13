Can Ayurveda help fight cancer?

Although cancer rates in India are comparatively lower to Western countries.





Today, various types of cancers – oral, oesophageal, colorectal, prostate, and lung - are on the rise in India.





For the year 2010, the number of cancer cases related to digestive system, for both males and females, are estimated to be 107,030 and 86,606 respectively.





But with increasing internal migration, fast food intake and changes in lifestyles, total cancer cases are likely to go up to one million by the year 2020.





According to Dr Nisha Mnaikantan, an Ayurvedic doctor based at Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital in Bangalore, - “for centuries Ayurveda provided dietary guidance to Indians that helped prevent cancer.”





India was known for its variety of diet based on regionally available food products.





“Change of diet is among one of the important factors that is responsible for the rise in cancer,” adds Dr Manikantan.





To fight various types of cancer Dr Nisha Manikantan and her colleagues have developed holistic modules that use allopathic, Ayurveda and Yoga processes to fight cancer.





“With a holistic approach to medical science and healing, our efforts are aimed at making a valuable contribution in enhancing human wellness in its totality,” says Dr Manikantan.





Dr Manikantan adds - “There is an increasing need to develop holistic cancer prevention programs worldwide as patients deal with a lot of stress.”





To know more about how Ayurveda is used to create a holistic treatment, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Dr Nisha Manikantan, Head of the Cancer Department at Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital in Bangalore, India.





[Note: Listeners/readers suffering from any type of cancer or if they know people suffering from cancer are advised by SBS Hindi to consult with their doctor or GP before following any new treatment.]





WATCH VIDEO:









