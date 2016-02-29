Can you help in saving Australia’s oceans and waterways?

Scientists and environmentalist are calling for immediate critical action on this issue which is having a severe negative impact on oceans including getting eaten by marine wildlife.











900 signatories to the Australian Packaging Covenant and major Australian retailers have committed to phasing out micro-beads in their cosmetic and laundry products but its a slow process.











Australian scientists say it is possible to halve the amount of plastics in waterways in the next five years.











However Greens Senator Peter Whish Wilson says to achieve that, effective policy intervention is critical. He says In 2009 Marine plastics were officially recognised as a threat to threatened species under the EPPC act, and a threat-abatement plan was supposed to be put in place. But in the five years since, we've reviewed that and not only have we made no impact on the abatement, it's actually got worse.











Indian-origin Councillor and Acting Mayor of the Wyndham Council, Cr Gautam Gupta believes that we can help save the environment by coming together as a community and doing our bit in responsible waste management!





















