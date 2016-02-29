SBS Hindi

Can you help in saving Australia’s oceans and waterways?

SBS Hindi

plastic pollution

plastic pollution Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 February 2016 at 11:46am, updated 1 March 2016 at 12:05pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Senate Inquiry is looking into the problem of plastic waste causing pollution in Australian oceans.

Published 29 February 2016 at 11:46am, updated 1 March 2016 at 12:05pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists and environmentalist are calling for immediate critical action on this issue which is having a severe negative impact on oceans including getting eaten by marine wildlife.

 

900 signatories to the Australian Packaging Covenant and major Australian retailers have committed to phasing out micro-beads in their cosmetic and laundry products but its a slow process.

 

Australian scientists say it is possible to halve the amount of plastics in waterways in the next five years.

 

However Greens Senator Peter Whish Wilson says to achieve that, effective policy intervention is critical. He says In 2009 Marine plastics were officially recognised as a threat to threatened species under the EPPC act, and a threat-abatement plan was supposed to be put in place. But in the five years since, we've reviewed that and not only have we made no impact on the abatement, it's actually got worse.

 

Indian-origin Councillor and Acting Mayor of the Wyndham Council, Cr Gautam Gupta believes that we can help save the environment by coming together as a community and doing our bit in responsible waste management!

 



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds