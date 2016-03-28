CAREER: Tips to design your resume according to Australian market

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

There are career coaches in Australia who help people find an ideal job or move forward in their career.





Some of these career coaches work for private organizations, government establishments and as volunteers helping community.





Naishadh Gadani says, “the job of a career coach is to help you recognise your skill, passion and value.”





Have you ever wondered - how important is your resume in landing you your first job in Australia?





Naishadh says - “On an average a recruiter or HR Manager sees hundreds of resumes and goes through each one for 30 – 40 seconds . . . if it does not tell anything about you then it is of no use to the organization.”





Resume is the most important document in one’s career.





Naishadh says you should consider a resume to be “a strategic communication document.”





Here are some tips to design your resume according to the Australian job market:











Do not dump information in your resume.

You should write it in such a way that you are marketing yourself.

Put only the best and relevant points and achievements forward.

Quantify your achievements on first page if possible.

Explain these three questions crisply – (a) Who you are? (b) What’s your experience? And (c) why should the employer hire you?

For more details listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani, a career coach based in Melbourne.











naishadh gadani Source: naishadh gadani









