Charities hit by fraudulent claims for bushfire assistance

The full impact of the Australian bushfires is not yet known

The full impact of the Australian bushfires is not yet known

Published 28 February 2020 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Cassandra Bain, Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Australian charities working to distribute millions of dollars of bushfire donations have come under attack by cyber criminals. Disaster relief organisations, including the Red Cross, have called in security experts, after being inundated with false claims.

