Child Star Mayuri Guha Das shines

American organisation - Premiere produces performing arts program for kids and teens.Mayuri was selected among 75000 kids from 13 different countries to represent Australia in Premiere’s global forum in August 2017.











Mayuri Das Guha with Premier - an American organisation Source: Paulami Das Guha











Mayuri was drawn to performing arts since the age of 3 and has been performing in several stage shows for Music, Dance and Drama across Melbourne, Australia in different concerts and festivals.





Now she is being trained by some well places acting coaches from USA for over a year.





When asked how does it feels like, Mayuri said, “ I am excited and a bit nervous too. … But looking forward”





She said that she is ready to take up any challenge and confident to perform.











Mayuri Das Guha Source: Paulami Das Guha











“Her willingness to go for challenges and her ethnically ambiguous features has helped her in receiving great attention from the talent agents / managers across the world.” says her mother Paulami Guha Das.





Her father Tridipta Das said that post her performances in USA which was attended by several talent agencies, managers and casting directors from USA, Australia, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Mayuri has been contacted by several agents and managers across Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Sydney who are keen to sign up with her.





He added that they would like to encourage more parents to come forward and give their children the right opportunities in life to exhibit their talents and skills beyond academics.



