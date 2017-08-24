SBS Hindi

Children are proud of learning Hindi Language says Manjeet Thethi

Manjeet Tithi with Mr. George Lekasis - Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural commission

Manjeet Tithi with Mr. George Lekasis - Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural commission Source: Manjit Thethi

Published 24 August 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 24 August 2017 at 6:32pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Talking about progress and expansion of Hindi Language with Anita Barar, VCE teacher Manjeet Thethi says that children take great interest and pride in learning Hindi language.

Available in other languages


