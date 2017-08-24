Children are proud of learning Hindi Language says Manjeet Thethi

Manjeet Tithi with Mr. George Lekasis - Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural commission Source: Manjit Thethi
Published 24 August 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 24 August 2017 at 6:32pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Talking about progress and expansion of Hindi Language with Anita Barar, VCE teacher Manjeet Thethi says that children take great interest and pride in learning Hindi language.
